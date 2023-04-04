KTM parent company Pierer Mobility established its interest in MV Agusta when the two entities inked a North American distribution deal in September, 2022. The Austrian firm only strengthened its ties to the boutique Italian OEM by investing 30M Euros (~$31.1M USD) and claiming a 25.1 stake in the company just two months later, in November, 2022.

With more influence over MV’s purchasing, supply chain, and distribution, Pierer Mobility CEO Stefan Pierer carries much more weight at the Italian firm nowadays. So, it’s no surprise that the outspoken KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS boss didn't hold back in a recent interview with German outlet Motorrad.

"No one needs a Lucky Explorer from MV," Pierer claimed, panning MV Agusta’s QJ Motor-developed Lucky Explorer 5.5 and full-size Lucky Explorer 9.5 unveiled at EICMA 2021. With both projects prepped for series production, Pierer’s comments don’t bode well for MV’s ADV entry.

Of course, we have to acknowledge that the Lucky Explorer 5.5 and 9.5 variants would tread into KTM and Husqvarna territory. Featuring the 390 Adventure, 790 Adventure, 890 Adventure (R), and Norden 901 (Expedition), Pierer Mobility’s well-established adventure bike stranglehold could meet extra resistance with the Lucky Explorer introduction.

Alternatively, Pierer believes that Schiranna firm should focus on premium models in its current Brutale range. More specifically, he thinks MV’s smallest machines shouldn’t fall below 900cc or three cylinders. That excludes potential projects with QJ Motor and the well-received Lucky Explorer 5.5. Though the 9.5 variant technically qualifies under those restrictions, Pierer is clear that he sees MV’s adventure debut as a risk – on several fronts.

For clarity, these statements don’t mean that MV Agusta will scrap the Lucky Explorer project. However, with Pierer’s 25.1-percent stake and 30M-Euro investment in the boutique brand, his words now carry more weight than ever.