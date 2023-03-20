Peugeot Motocycles rolled out its first vehicles at the Paris Motorshow in 1898. With 2023 marking the brand’s 125th anniversary, Peugeot honored the momentous occasion by introducing the Django 125 ABS Final Edition on March 16, 2023.

Unfortunately, the ultra-limited variant will spell the end of the Django 125 line in Japan, with Peugeot discontinuing the model following this year. That exclusivity and a heavy dose of nostalgia should help the 25 Final Edition units find a happy home in no time.

The Django 125 reflects the retro stylings of Peugeot’s S55. The iconic scooter’s Post-War influences are evident but the designers zhuzh up the timeless model with even more classic charm. A blue, white, and red decal down the front nods to Peugeot’s French roots, but the tricolor also extends to the rest of the Final Edition.

The bright rouge two-up seat not only catches the eye from afar but its diamond-quilted stitching pattern and white piping hold that attention up close. Providing both function and form, the short windscreen yields wind and weather protection while the chrome-plated hardware upholds the throwback aesthetic.

Though the Django 125 ABS Final Edition resembles the model’s 210th Anniversary trim, Peugeot’s Legend logo and a Django Final Edition badge set the farewell variant apart. Underneath that stunning livery, the Django 125 delivers the same dependable performance. An air-cooled, SOHC, 125cc single-cylinder anchors the package while disc brakes and ABS (front wheel only) promote safety.

Boasting a 30.3-inch seat height, a 284.4-pound dry weight, and 10.5 horsepower, the Django 125 accommodates commuters and beginners alike. At 495,000 yen (~$3,750 USD), the Final Edition won’t present a price barrier for most scooter customers. On the other hand, enthusiasts must scramble to the nearest dealership to lock down one of the 25 available examples. After all, we expect the nostalgic scoots to find happy homes in no time.