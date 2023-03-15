At the end of February, 2023, all-wheel-drive electric bike specialist Ubco officially launched its new and improved 2x2 Special Edition bike. In addition to a new green and orange color scheme, the tiny little AWD machine gets a handful of upgrades to make it extra-useful to anyone who wants to carry things with them on their journeys.

Two weatherproof and detachable bags were crafted specifically for the 2x2 SE, and the rear one folds out to accommodate larger things, like a laptop. A Peak Design phone mount and some Pronghorn straps from Giant Loop complete the utility upgrades—the regular 2x2 already came with both a sturdy front and rear rack fitted as standard.

To celebrate Ubco and Peak Design’s partnership on this project, on March 15, 2023, Ubco officially announced that it’s giving away two of its 2x2 Special Editions to two lucky winners. The contest is open to people who are age 18 and over, and who reside in the US. Unfortunately, residents of other countries are not eligible to win this contest.

Gallery: UBCO 2x2 Special Edition

18 Photos

The Ubco 2x2 Special Edition contest runs from March 15, 2023 through 11:59 pm Pacific Daylight Time on March 25, 2023. All interested parties can fill out the official entrance form on the Ubco website, which we’ll link to in our Sources. No purchase is necessary to enter or win this contest, and will not increase your chances of winning.

On March 25, 2023, winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries received. The winning parties will then be notified via the e-mail address they provided in their entries about their winning status within five days of the drawing. According to the official Terms and Conditions, Ubco is not responsible for junk e-mail, spam, and/or security settings that may delay your ability to receive and read their email. Winners must claim their prizes within 15 days of notification, or else the prize may be forfeited and another winner may be chosen in their place.

Other usual terminology applies; employees of Ubco, its promotional partners, suppliers, and their immediate family members are ineligible to win. Winners are responsible for all required federal, state, and local taxes that may be required depending on where they live and take delivery of their 2x2 SE prizes. For a list of the full Terms and Conditions associated with this contest, please see the Ubco sweepstakes link in our Sources.