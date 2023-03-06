The BMW R nineT is loved by many mostly because of its styling and nod to the brand's rich heritage. On paper, the bike is remarkably simple, and quite frankly, makes use of technology which at this point is already decades old. Perhaps this also adds to its charm and appeal. What certainly does add to the bike's appeal is when BMW release limited editions of the bike, and in December, 2022, this is exactly what it did.

Unveiled in the global market in December, 2022, the BMW R nineT 100 Years edition was launched to celebrate, you guessed it, the centennial of the iconic German motorcycle manufacturer. BMW stated that only 1,923—a nod to the brand's founding year—of the R nineT 100 Years edition motorbikes will ever see the light of day. In reality, this isn't such a big number, especially considering the sheer volume of R nineTs sold all across the globe, every single day. Now, if there's something that appeals to retro enthusiasts, it's rarity and exclusivity.

That said, the R nineT 100 Years edition is gradually making its way to all corners of the globe. In fact, BMW Motorrad Malaysia has already announced pricing and availability of the special-edition machine. Ten lucky owners—which at this point I'm more than certain have already been finalized—will take home a sleek, shiny, and elegant R nineT 100 Years edition, for the price of RM 129,500, or around $28,955 USD.

The BMW R nineT 100 Years edition is unlike any other previously launched version, and quite frankly, is one of my favorite special-edition releases of this bike. It differentiates itself with a unique Black Storm Metallic colorway, accentuated with a chrome-plated tank which pays homage to the 1969 R 75/5. Meanwhile, a two-tone saddle gives the bike a sophisticated look, while a seat cowl with matching chrome accents, gives the bike a sporty feel.

Underneath the elegant exterior, the R nineT 100 Years edition is pretty much the same as the standard bike. It features the distinctive 1,107cc Boxer twin known for its side-to-side vibrations and unique exhaust note. The air and oil-cooled unit churns out an adequate 109 horsepower and 81 pound-feet of torque. The bike is suspended by standard telescopic forks and a rear monoshock. Lastly, twin disc brakes up front and a single rear disc bring the bike to a decisive stop, thanks in part to the built-in ABS pro system.