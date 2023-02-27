Royal Enfield is arguably one of the fastest-growing motorcycle manufacturers in the word. With an aggressive global strategy consisting of a streamlined selection of affordable models and an expanding array of dealerships, the once-obscure Indian motorcycle marque has become a household name, especially for riders looking for a no-frills, retro-style machine.

Royal Enfield has been performing exceptionally well in recent years, especially with the introduction of its refreshed 350 model range. The newest model to sport the 350cc engine, the Hunter 350, could very well be the best one yet, as merely six months following its launch in India, the retro-style roadster has already raked in a whopping 100,000 units of sales for Royal Enfield. Furthermore, the Hunter 350 is held to such a high regard that it was awarded the Indian Motorcycle of the Year for 2023.

In terms of marketing alone, it’s clear that Royal Enfield has been trying to differentiate itself with the Hunter. Targeted towards a younger, on-the-go demographic, the Hunter 350 puts a practical spin on the J-Series of motorcycles which until now, consisted of cruisers such as the Meteor and Classic 350. Thanks to its much more neutral stance, sporty looks, and affordable pricing, the Hunter 350 is the most versatile and practical of the bunch, making it ideal for all types of rides—from leisure, to commuting, to light touring.

In terms of performance, the Hunter 350 is powered by the same engine found in the Meteor and Classic. It’s rocking a 349cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a maximum output of 20 horsepower and 19 pound-feet of torque, docile and approachable, yet adequate for a brisk commuting pace in and around the city. The engine sends power to the rear wheel via a five-speed manual transmission. Other features are rather basic, such as front and rear disc brakes equipped with ABS. The suspension consists of standard telescopic forks up front, and a pair of shock absorbers at the rear.