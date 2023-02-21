The Zontes 350 D Maxi-Scooter Storms Into The European Market

For many motorcyclists in Europe, maxi-scooters make a lot of sense, especially when looked at as a do-it-all two-wheeler that's good for both commuting in the city, as well as hitting freeways and countryside roads. While models like the Yamaha XMAX and Honda Forza are larger, higher-capacity models intended for use on wide open roads, a new maxi-scooter from Chinese firm Zontes looks to have the urban jungle as its main playing field.

The new Zontes 350 D, launched in the European market, flips the script on the whole maxi-scooter game by prioritizing urban mobility, while still being adequately equipped to go the distance. This is most emphasized by its low weight, with the scooter tipping the scales at no more than 156 kilograms with a full tank of gas. This is more than 20 kilograms lighter than the Yamaha XMAX, which weighs in at 180 kilograms. Furthermore, the Zontes 350 D's small dimensions and low seat height means that shorter riders shouldn't have a problem swinging a leg over this two-wheeler.

The Zontes 350 D sports a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single cylinder engine with a decent 36 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 26.6 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, the scooter has decent long-distance touring amenities, too, alongside its impressive lightweight construction. For example, Zontes has thrown in an electronically adjustable windscreen, as well as Eco and Sport ride modes that adjust throttle response. Another cool feature is that the scooter automatically switches to sport mode once revs go beyond 7,000 rpm—perfect for overtaking maneuvers both in the city and on the highway.

Other premium features include a large, full-color TFT display customizable with four different configurations. The controls on the handlebar are also backlit for an even more premium feel, and there's even remote ignition and a tire pressure monitoring system. Similar to other maxi-scooters of this category, the 350 D doesn't get a flat floorboard, but rather, floorboards on either side. This is to account for the more robust frame needed to handle a scooter of this size. Nevertheless, it offers ample under-seat storage for your daily essentials.

Initially launched in Europe, the Zontes 350 D is offered in two colorways: Black and White. In Spain, the new maxi-scooter retails for 4,787 Euros, or approximately $5,110 USD. Zontes is expected to make the new scooter available in other European markets in the coming months, as well.