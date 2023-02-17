Are you a rider in Europe or the U.K.? Have you been meaning to get your hands on either of Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins but haven’t quite gotten around to it? If those two things describe you perfectly, then you may have reason to be glad that you waited this long, because here in 2023, Enfield just announced two new special edition 650 Twins in the U.K. and European market. Meet the Thunder Edition Continental GT 650 and the Lightning Edition Interceptor 650.

Nothing changes mechanically for these bikes. They’re both still powered by the 648cc parallel twin engine that inspired a number of riders upon its introduction a few years back. That engine is also still cradled neatly inside the chassis that was co-developed with Harris Performance at Royal Enfield’s UK Technology Centre.

Instead, what you get with both the Thunder and Lightning editions is a host of genuine Royal Enfield accessories, designed specifically for these bikes with both style and function in mind. What’s more, both the Thunder and Lightning editions are available in any of the available colorways you prefer for both of the 650 Twins, so you aren’t limited to just one paint scheme for either.

Gallery: Royal Enfield Thunder and Lightning 650 Twins

4 Photos

The Thunder Edition Continental GT 650 comes with a set of removable soft panniers, a dual touring seat, compact engine guards, a sump guard, a short, tinted flyscreen, CNC machined bar-end mirrors, and a CNC machined oil filler cap. MSRP for the single-tone colors (British Racing Green, Rocker Red) is £6,659 (or about $7,989 at current conversion rates). The two-tone and chrome versions will incur additional charges.

Choose the Lightning Edition Interceptor 650 instead, and you’ll get a set of removable soft panniers, a touring seat, compact engine guards, an aluminum sump guard, a tall flyscreen, touring mirrors, and a CNC-machined oil filler cap. MSRP for the single-tone colors (Canyon Red, Orange Crush, Ventura Blue) starts at £6,459 (about $7,750). As with the Thunder Edition Continental GT 650, both the two-tone and the chrome colorways will incur additional charges.

While Enfield hasn’t specified exactly how many of the Thunder and Lightning editions will be made available, they do state that “availability is limited while stocks last in participating EU dealerships.” So, if any of the available options looks good to you, your best bet is probably to move on it sooner rather than later if you want one.