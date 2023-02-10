Piaggio India Expected To Debut Aprilia Typhoon 125 In 2023

Piaggio is one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in Europe, and has quite a number of popular motorcycle brands in its portfolio. Iconic brands such as Aprilia and Vespa are all under Piaggio ownership, and so too is Moto Guzzi. Furthermore, Piaggio has streamlined production in multiple parts of the globe to cater to individual markets with specific models.

For the Indian market, in particular, a recent article by motorcycling publication BikeWale states that Piaggio will soon be launching a commuter scooter aimed at the entry-level segment. Even more interestingly, it's expected to be branded under Aprilia, giving it a sporty, aspirational appeal. Those of you who are into scooters will have probably already recognized the scooter in the image above. For those of you who aren't familiar, it's called the Typhoon 125, and it's a cute yet rugged scooter that has been sold under Piaggio branding in multiple markets since 2012.

Indeed, for a time, the Piaggio Typhoon 125 was sold in select retailers in the U.S. for a price of $2,599. In the Indian market, however, it's set to debut in March 2023 under Aprilia branding, in celebration of Piaggio India's 25th anniversary. It's worth noting that the images used in this article are of the Typhoon 125 offered in the global market. It's expected that the India-specific release will feature an updated design and new colorways—hopefully inspired by Aprilia's sportbikes like the RS 660 and RSV4.

On the performance side of the equation, the Typhoon will likely be equipped with Piaggio's i-Get, 125cc, single-cylinder engine—similar to that found in some Vespa models. It will be Euro 5 compliant, and feature OBD-II connectivity. Other anticipated features are full LED lighting, as well as a combined front and rear braking system. A USB charger is also likely to be thrown into the mix for added practicality.

In terms of pricing, the Typhoon is expected to be Aprilia's most affordable model in the Indian market, slotting below the SR125 maxi-scooter. Pricing is expected to be around Rs 1,10,000, or the equivalent of $1,331 USD—nearly half that of its U.S. pricing owing to local production and assembly.