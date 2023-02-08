Royal Enfield holds a place in the hearts of many motorcycle lovers thanks to the brand's affordable, yet incredibly stylish machines. Prior to the brand's entry into the global market, if you wanted a modern-classic motorcycle, you'd have to opt for the likes of the Triumph Thruxton, BMW R nineT, or Ducati Scrambler.

Since hitting the global scene with the 650 twins in 2018, Enfield has never looked back. Fostering a strong custom motorcycle culture, the brand gained further favor among aficionados, as it would encourage the modification of its bikes, and even showcase some of the most outstanding builds.

A good example of this is this custom Classic 350 from BAAK Motocyclettes, a custom workshop in France. A quick visit to BAAK's Instagram page reveals that they know a thing or two about making already good-looking machines look even better, and the custom Classic 350 is the perfect exercise of this. For starters, the bike was stripped to its bear frame, and a set of custom fenders were installed. The headlight bezel was swapped out for a sleek brushed aluminum piece, and a pair of tan fork gaiters were fitted for that classy, custom look.

Up next, the centerpiece of the motorbike, the fuel tank was stripped, polished, emblazoned with a BAAK logo, and clear coated. Leather saddlebags were added for a pinch of practicality, as well. The end result is a beautiful custom machine with a subtle yet striking motif of brushed aluminum, polished metal, and tan leather—a unique and refreshing look that exudes minimalism and simplicity.

To add extra character to this already soulful bike, BAAK fitted a custom full exhaust system finished in chrome. It gives the bike a meatier exhaust note, while lightening its side profile. It also looks like it reduced quite a bit of weight, too. In the end of the video, it's clear to see that BAAK's custom Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a build that's equally functional as it is stylish. The bike is shown ripping around the countryside, passenger and saddlebags in tow.