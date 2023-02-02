Check Out E-Racer’s Bestial-E Custom Based On The Zero SR/F

It’s pretty much human nature for us to want to personalize our things. It doesn’t matter if it’s a house, a journal, or a motorcycle, chances are we’re going to want to add a personal touch to it. This is precisely why tons of aftermarket manufacturers exist—to give folks the ability to customize and accessorize their two-wheelers.

Now, for many people, a bike like the Zero SR/F isn’t one they’d consider as an ideal base for a custom build. For starters, it has a modern design, edge bodywork, and is pretty much ready to go out of the box. However, Italian firm shop E-Racer believes that the SR/F is deserving of a cosmetic makeover. In 2019, E-Racer presented the Edge, a custom bike based on the Zero SR/F which leaned towards the neo-retro side of the equation. The bike flaunted all the design elements of a neo-retro roadster—a round headlight, revised fuel tank, and a sporty stance.

As Zero updated the SR and SR/F, so too did E-Racer with its custom conversion kits. Now, the company has the Bestial-E, a kit that gives the Zero an all-new aesthetic. At a glance, the Bestial-E has a lot of styling cues that seem to be inspired by the new Ducati Monster. For instance, the slim fuel tank and athletic tail section give the Zero a lightweight appearance. Up front, however, it gets a round LED headlight for a retro-inspired look. The tail section has also been cropped and features a cowl made out of carbon fiber.

Other upgrades include improvements to the bike’s underpinnings. For instance, E-Racer slaps on a pair of Brembo Stylema calipers up front. The rear monoshock has also been swapped out for an AirTender unit.

It’s worth noting that there are two ways for you to get your hands on an E-Racer Bestial-E. The first would be to buy it directly from E-Racer. The second, which is more convenient if you already have a Zero SR or SR/F, would be to send your bike over to their workshop and buy the bolt-on kit for your bike. Nevertheless, it isn’t going to be cheap, as the kit alone starts at €6,000, or approximately $6,500 USD.