Land Moto Goes Rugged With New District Scrambler Electric Bike

Electric motorcycles have been around for several years now, but it wasn't until fairly recently that we've begun seeing electric two-wheelers focused more on fun and performance, rather than practicality and utility. Sure, brands like Zero and Energica are all about performance, but you could argue that the number of bland and boring e-scooters from China vastly outnumber electric bikes of this caliber.

Nevertheless, powerful electric motorcycles designed to provide a riot of a ride have been popping up left and right. One such model comes from Cleveland Ohio-based Land Moto, in the form of the District Scrambler. Land Moto may be a name you're familiar with, as the company released its first model, the District, a cafe-racer inspired electric motorbike, back in April, 2022. Now, the company has given the electric bike a rugged twist by launching the District Scrambler.

At first glance, it's clear to see what the differences between the two models are. For starters, while the standard District was equipped with disc wheels, the Scrambler model is equipped with burlier alloy wheels with a ten-spoke construction. There's also a high front fender and long travel suspension on both ends. It also has a massive rear sprocket which is perfect for sending heaps of torque to the back tire.

Speaking of performance, there's quite a lot to go around. The District Scrambler is packing a mid-mounted electric motor with an output of 17 kilowatts, ar 23 horsepower. Even more impressively, Land Moto claims a torque output of 206 lb-ft. This much power, mated to the bike's easygoing twist-and-go nature will surely translate to one wild ride, regardless of the terrain you choose to ride on. When stuck on its most powerful mode, the District Scrambler can hit speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

On the battery side of the equation, the District Scrambler packs a swappable 72-volt CORE battery pack. According to Land Moto, this battery pack should be good for a range of up to 120 miles on a single charge.

Now, it's worth noting that the District Scrambler is offered in two versions—an off-road only model, and one that's outfitted with all the necessary bells and whistles to merit road-legality. The latter is outfitted with a full LED lighting setup, turn indicators, and rear-view mirrors. As for price, Land Moto has pegged the starting price of the District Scrambler at $7,800.