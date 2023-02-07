It's been a great time for barn finds in bike world lately, hasn't it? With decades of motorcycle history in the side mirrors now, though, there are always more barns. When some people run out of barn space, there are also entire yards, like this one in Tennessee.

As the story goes, automotive YouTubers from the channels Auto Archaeology and FlatBroke Garage visited a property in the southeastern corner of Tennessee in late 2022, somewhere further south than Chattanooga. The owner was a Honda mechanic at one point, and also apparently a major collector of all things motorized.

His property spans multiple acres—with various vehicles grouped loosely into their own areas. The motorcycle area spans at least an acre, and the owner estimates that he has over 3,000 motorcycles, scooters, and three-wheelers (though it’s mostly motorcycles, from what you can see in the videos). There are bikes as far as the eye can see, interspersed with plenty of vegetation—and probably also a few snakes that the YouTube guys joked about during their tours.

Most of the bikes and parts appear to be Japanese, from what you can see in these videos. There’s at least one Benelli tank that shows up, and with so many bikes on the premises, there are probably additional machines that weren’t made by Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, or Suzuki. Still, the majority of what you can see here are ‘70s and ‘80s Japanese bikes, along with a smattering of the ‘60s for good measure.

If you’re looking at all of these bikes with your jaw on the floor, sad because they’ve clearly been sitting out in the elements for too long, there’s good news. Just about everything you see here is available for sale. According to both of the YouTubers who visited this site, you can contact Jeff at thecommongear@gmail.com to inquire about the yard, including the possibility of visiting and seeing the bikes in person if you’re in the area.

Both of the YouTubers who visited this site are more interested in the car side of things, and have produced several more videos about car-related finds on the site, as well. If that’s something that interests you, you may want to check out both of their YouTube channels to see other things they’ve spotted while they were there—and the car stuff is for sale, as well.