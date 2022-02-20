They say that you meet the nicest people on a Honda, but let’s tweak that. You get the best resale value if you’re not on your Honda. Okay, there are a few holes in that statement—maybe more than just a few. Still, if this listing or another record-breaking Honda auction price isn’t an indicator of how valuable a low-mile every-man motorcycle can be, then I don’t know what else is.

What we have here is a 311-mile 1975 Honda XL125 that’s currently going for $14,999 USD on Bring a Trailer. Yes, that’s nearly fifteen grand for a 125cc Honda. We have to remember that the people that bought this bike back in the day were surely going to ride it and rack up the miles because they can and because it can take it. Hence, a low-mile example of a Honda is quite rare.

If I’m being honest, its low miles and condition make it extremely valuable for collectors. Otherwise, its specifications aren’t something to write home about, but let’s run down the numbers anyway. The 1975 Honda XL125 is motivated by a little 122cc single-cylinder engine which made 12.5 horsepower back when it was new and is fueled by a Keihin carburetor. The setup gave the bike a 9,500 RPM redline, and its engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission with a drive chain to spin the rear wheel.

There’s nothing “XL” about the XL125, perhaps save for the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel that’s well-suited to tackling trails and other dirt roads. Braking is provided by a set of drum brakes in the front and rear, and the suspension is a leading-axle fork and dual shocks at the rear.

By far the best feature of this bike is its condition. It comes in its factory Tahitian Red color on its tank with black side panels. The Honda branding is done in yellow and its other graphics are white and red with chrome accents. The bike is running, and its last oil change happened in 2021 according to the seller.

The bidding ends on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Its current price is at $14,999 USD, which makes it one heck of an ask, but one heck of a collector’s item. Bid away before it goes away!