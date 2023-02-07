Yamaha Updates The Neo-Retro GT150 Fazer In The Chinese Market

Out of the big four Japanese manufacturers, you could argue that Yamaha has the best neo-retro lineup in the form of the XSR model range. Available in a variety of trim levels and engine sizes, the XSR125 and XSR155 are the smallest of the bunch, and are available in Europe and Asia respectively. Meanwhile, the XSR700 and XSR900 have established themselves as performance-oriented global models.

That being said, Yamaha hasn't stopped with the XSR model range when it comes to neo-retro offerings. After all, regardless of trim level, the XSR has always been in the premium segment, commanding a likewise premium price tag. So, for the budget-focused market, particularly in China, Yamaha also has the GT150 Fazer, a retro-style commuter which has just been updated for 2023.

In terms of a no-frills, all-around city commuter, the Yamaha GT150 Fazer ticks all the boxes. It's small, lightweight, fuel-efficient, and very affordable. It retails for just CNY 13,390, which translates to around $1,974 USD. On top of that, the bike's rudimentary construction will surely make for extremely low maintenance costs. Because of all this, its charming neo-retro styling is really just a bonus.

Unlike its premium stablemates, the Yamaha GT150 Fazer doesn't come with fancy features. Instead, it keeps things simple with a standard telescopic front fork, and non-adjustable twin rear shock absorbers. Additonally, front and rear disc brakes bring the bike to a stop, but ABS is nowhere to be seen. On the performance, front, it relies on a 149cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, SOHC, single-cylinder engine. Performance figures are claimed to be 12 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 8.7 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 rpm—by no means a performer, but more than adequate to shuttle you around town in style. The bike gets a five-speed manual gearbox.

Last but not least, tech amenities include an LED headlight and a fully digital LCD instrument panel. Yamaha has even thrown in a 12V socket for you to charge your gadgets while on the go.