Yezdi Presents New Colorways For The 2023 Adventure And Scrambler

Classic Legends, the company behind the resurgence of popular motorcycle brands in India such as Jawa and Yezdi, is best known for its portfolio of affordable and stylish neo-retro motorcycles. For the 2023 model year, two of the most popular models in the Yezdi lineup have been given a cosmetic refresh: the Scrambler and Adventure.

For 2023, new colorways adorn the Yezdi Scrambler and Adventure, with the Scrambler being offered in an elegant Bold Black motif. Meanwhile, the Adventure comes in a clean and stylish Whiteout color scheme. In terms of pricing, Yezdi retails the new Scrambler Bold Black for Rs 2,09,900, which translates to about $2,518 USD. Meanwhile, the Adventure Whiteout retails for Rs 2,10,383, or the ballpark of $2,525 USD.

In terms of styling, the bikes look pretty much the same as their predecessors, with the Scrambler sporting neo-retro styling cues, a round headlight, long-travel suspension, and dual-purpose tires. The Adventure, meanwhile, gets touring focused amenities such as rear luggage, a jerry can mounted beside the fuel tank, a small fly screen, and a high-mounted fender. It has the same vintage adventure aesthetic as that of the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

As for performance, both the Scrambler and Adventure share the same powerplant: a 334cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. The tuning is slightly different for the two, with the Scrambler boasting a max power output of 28.7 horsepower and 19 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the Adventure pumps out 29.7 horsepower and 21 lb-ft of torque. Both bikes get a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

As for tech features, the bikes are pretty well equipped to be all-founders both in and out of the city. They come with LED lights all around, and digital instrumentation complete with Bluetooth connectivity exclusive to the Adventure. Both bikes receive USB and Type C charging ports, as well as front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard. The bikes are equipped with standard telescopic front forks and dual rear shocks with preload adjustability.