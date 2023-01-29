With the Beta RR2T and RR4T models kicking up dirt all the time, protecting the bike’s more sensitive bits like the radiator is pretty much an absolute must if you want to see a lot of engine hours and not a lot of downtimes.

Punching a hole in your radiator, whether it’s a road bike or a dirt bike, will be an expensive fix. Not only are you not guaranteed that your dealer will have the part on hand, in stock, or ready to go, but it might also cost you an arm and a leg, not just with the part itself, but potentially with the labor costs associated with the installation.

As such, let’s take a look at X-GRIP’s new products, a set of radiator guards machined from high-strength aluminum. It’s also finely machined thanks to the absence of welding marks and screw joints that prevent damage to the radiator under the stress of a riding session.

As for the specifications of the product, each guard has an advertised weight of just 370 grams or 13.05 ounces for each guard. In total, you’ll only be adding 740 grams of weight to your bike. This bolt-on kit is also available for ¥29,480 JPY, or about $227 USD, give or take (tax included).

The Beta bikes that this radiator guard kit will fit include the RR2T and the RR4T, as previously mentioned, and since Beta’s favorite color is red, X-GRIP thoughtfully offers it in the color red. If you’re more into the low-key look, perhaps you think that there’s enough red on the bike as it is, there is also a black option for these radiator guards.

It’s as simple as that. What else can I say? If you want to get these guards for your Beta RR 2T or 4T, then put an order for them. It’s also worth noting that the 2020 model years and up will be compatible with this kit.