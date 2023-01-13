50cc engines in small and practical commuters may sound like the opposite of fun on two wheels. However, if you take that engine, and stuff it into a dual-sport or supermoto, you have yourself a recipe for a fun and rowdy machine—plus, one that's pretty approachable for beginners, too. This is exactly what Italian motorcycle manufacturer Beta had in mind when designing the RR 50, a bike which has just received a refresh for 2023.

Beta has a long history of making two-wheelers, with the brand finding its roots in the cycling world back at the dawn of the twentieth century. Its most notable creations hit the spotlight in the '80s, with the TR range of off-roaders. These days, Beta has become a household name in the enduro and motocross world, with some of the best riders in the world racing aboard Beta machinery. On the other end of the spectrum, Beta also caters to the grassroots level with models like the RR 50. For the 2023 model year, the pint-sized supermoto receives a bunch of updates. Let's dive right in, shall we?

The first thing you'll notice about the 2023 Beta RR 50 is its redesigned graphics. Beta has slapped on a decal kit that looks much more like the bigger bikes in its stable. Updates to the bodywork can also be found, with a new LED tail light tucked away seamlessly at the bike's pointy tail. Up front, a high fender rests right below the compact headlight assembly. As is the case with most supermotos, the RR 50 gets pointy bodywork which is made to look even slimmer by its long-travel suspension.

On the performance side of the equation, Beta has equipped the RR 50 with a two-stroke engine displacing 50 cubes. Equipped with liquid-cooling and an oil mixer, the engine is Euro 5-approved thanks to the addition of a fuel vapor recovery system. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission.

For 2023, Beta is offering the RR 50 in two trim levels: Sport and Track. The Sport version features a 40-millimeter standard telescopic fork and 17-inch aluminum wheels. Meanwhile, the more premium Track variant gets wire-spoke wheels and 41-millimeter inverted front forks.