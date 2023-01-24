Back in July of 2021, Harley-Davidson launched H-D1 Marketplace, its used bike sales platform. At launch time, the H-D1 Marketplace listed both pre-owned and certified pre-owned Harley-Davidson bikes that were sold by participating Harley dealers across the country. Fast-forward to January, 2023, and Harley’s vision for the H-D1 Marketplace is now expanding to include private party sellers, too.

For the first time ever, private parties who just want to sell their Harleys can go to the H-D1 Marketplace website to start the process. This function is already live on the website at the time of writing on January 24, 2023, so we’ll be sure to include a link to H-D1 Marketplace in our Sources if you want to check it out for yourself.

To begin, the website will ask if you have access to your bike’s title, as well as for your basic contact information. The site explicitly states that only your city, state, and name will appear in the listing, which is good to know if you’re concerned about not suddenly having random people show up at all times of day, wanting to take a look at the bike you’ve listed for sale.

Harley’s official announcement about opening H-D1 Marketplace to private parties notes that interested buyers can contact the private parties (or dealers) selling bikes on the Marketplace directly through the site. If you’re a potential buyer who’s looking for financing, Harley also mentions that Rider-to-Rider financing options are available for motorcycles purchased from a private party.

As of January 24, 2023, all private party motorcycle listings on H-D1 Marketplace are currently open to bikes located in the U.S. In order to be listed on the Marketplace, each of these bikes will go through a VIN verification process, in addition to a full review before it’s approved for listing on the site.

Since the H-D1 Marketplace is listed right in the top menu of the main Harley-Davidson website, the traffic potential is considerable for those looking to sell their bikes. For those looking to buy, the fact that it’s a nationwide database of used bikes seems to make it easier to find exactly what you’re looking for, whether it’s a few states away or halfway across the country.