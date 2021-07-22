On July 21, 2021, Harley-Davidson announced the launch of H-D1 Marketplace, which is a new section you’ll find on the company’s main H-D.com website. To start, this Marketplace gathers together all kinds of used Harleys from across the U.S. Since the language states that it is “launching first in USA,” it seems likely there are plans to expand this program to other geographic regions in the future.

It’s another way to access pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles if you’re looking to buy, including certified pre-owned models offered by some dealers. If you’re looking to sell your Harley, it’s also a place where you can go to submit your bike’s information so a Harley dealer can make you an offer.

“The launch of H-D1 Marketplace is the first step towards our ambitious transformation of H-D.com into the leading online destination for everything Harley-Davidson,” Harley-Davidson chairman, president, and CEO, Jochen Zeitz said in a statement.

“We want our online presence to connect and support our H-D network - from enhanced online experiences, unique community engagement, to exclusive content and learning. The H-D1 Marketplace platform will connect our customers, community and our strong dealer network, with the goal to become the largest marketplace for pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles in the United States,” Zeitz concluded.

Now, if you’re the kind of person who enjoys haggling with other individual buyers and sellers as you trade used motorcycles and cash back and forth, this may not be the platform for you. While it’s an online marketplace exclusively for used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, it’s also unlike Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or Kijiji. Why? You’re buying and selling directly to and from local Harley-Davidson dealers, not individual buyers or sellers.

Some people will no doubt welcome the convenience, while others will miss the personal buying/selling experience. H-D1 Marketplace also plans to offer buyers financing on their used bike purchases through Harley-Davidson Financial Services, which is an additional differentiation from the private buyer/seller used bike experience. Test rides will also be available on the used bikes in your area.

As with any new online platform, time will tell how users adapt to this new experience, and whether or not they like it. A quick search of my local area turns up over 100 used Harleys of various models, but I’m not sure who wants to pay $6,995 for a 2017 Street 500 with nearly 5,500 miles on it.

Some bikes currently for sale don’t even have prices listed, which has always been a general annoyance as a buyer scanning previously-available classifieds platforms. It’s the early days of H-D1 Marketplace, though, so hopefully these growing pains are only temporary.