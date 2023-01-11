Benelli Introduces The Entry-Level BKX 250 Adventure Bike

In recent years, adventure bikes have undergone a styling renaissance transitioning from bulky and pointy to rally and enduro-inspired machines. Bikes like Yamaha’s Ténéré 700 and Aprilia’s Tuareg 660 are proof of this. Now, across the board, adventure bikes are beginning to resemble their rally-bred counterparts more and more.

Take, for example, the newest offering from Benelli called the BKX 250 ADV. Poised as the brand’s newest beginner-friendly adventure model, the BKX 250 ADV takes on a whole new design language when compared to Benelli’s TRK adventure bike lineup. Once it hits the market, the BKX 250 ADV will lock horns with some of the more popular entry-level ADVs such as the KTM 250 Adventure, Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX, and BMW G 310 GS.

The new Benelli ADV appears tough and functional in terms of style. It also has an upswept exhaust, a single-piece seat, sculpted fuel tank with enormous shrouds, and LED lighting. In addition, the BKX 250 receives handlebar guards for additional safety. Inverted front forks and a rear monoshock with preload adjustment make up the hardware configuration. The Benelli BKX 250's braking system includes a 240mm and a 280mm single disc with dual-channel ABS as standard. It is equipped with 17-inch wire-spoked wheels and all-purpose tires.

Benelli uses a 249cc single-cylinder engine with a 26 horsepower and 14 lb-ft torque rating for the performance side of the equation. It is housed in a steel tube frame and connected to a six-speed manual gearbox. Overall, this level of performance is more than acceptable for the market and gives novice riders the impression of riding a genuine adventure bike. When it comes to technological elements, Benelli keeps things straightforward with a backlit LCD instrument cluster and a convenient USB charging outlet for your gadgets.

For now, Benelli has yet to announce pricing and availability for its newest quarter-liter adventure bike. Chances are the bike will be focused on the Asian market.