Complete Your Adventure Outfit With Vanucci's VA Jacket And Pants

Let's face it, we motorcyclists are a vain bunch, and we want to look good while riding our trusty two-wheeled steeds. It doesn't really matter what kind of bike you ride, curating our outfits to match our bikes is something we're all guilty of, and it goes without saying that riding gear is now just as much about fashion as it is about safety.

This has become especially true in the world of adventure and touring bikes, where riding gear has advanced in style and tech. These days, you can practically have one set of gear to last all year round in all weather conditions. Take for example the Vanucci's new adventure touring outfit consisting of a jacket and pants. Vanucci, an in-house brand of European gear and equipment distributor Louis Moto, is known for offering quality, albeit budget-friendly riding gear. In the case of the brand's new touring outfit, it incorporates quite a bit of tech, while being reasonably priced.

Let's start with the jacket. Rather dully named the VAJ-4, it incorporates the brand's "Airvent" ventilation system with numerous vents situated on the chest, back, and arms. Furthermore, the jacket is equipped with multiple adjustment zones on the waist, upper arms, and forearms. Of course, being an adventure jacket, the VAJ-4 has numerous pockets for added practicality. It has four external pockets which can easily be accessed even with gloves on.

As for the pants, the VAT-2 touring pants offer the same styling as the VAJ-4 jacket. Designed with comfort in mind, it also incorporates the Airvent tech found on the jacket, with multiple vents situated on the thighs and lower legs. These vents can be opened and closed according to your preference, and the pants are equopped with a water-repellent coating keeping you dry in the event of rain showers.

In order to ensure user safety, Vanucci used abrasion-resistant Cordura fabric to build the VAT-2 and VAJ-4. Additionally, the manufacturer adds reinforcements in the most susceptible places, such as the shoulders, elbows, and knees. Additionally, there are elastic panels for greater mobility. The EN1709:2020 standard rates the VAT-2 and VAJ-4 as Class A PPE due to its abrasion-resistant features and built-in protection. The VAJ-4 jacket retails for 329.99 Euros, which is equivalent to around $354 USD, while the VAT-2 touring trousers cost 249.99 Euros, which is equal to $268 USD.