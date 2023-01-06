Cruiser and retro riders typically want a combination of classic form and modern-day function. Those expectations don't just apply to their motorcycles either. When it comes to gear, everything from leather jackets, denim, and riding shoes has to deliver both high style and safety. That’s where Segura comes in.

Based in France, Segura specializes in vintage-inspired apparel like rally jackets, selvedge denim jeans, and throwback gloves. Still, safety remains a key priority with every Segura piece. The same goes for the firm’s footwear, and the new Lady Sally boots meet Segura’s two-fold standards.

The classically-styled boot favors a cowhide construction that pulls elements from both military boots and trendy Doc Martens. A water-repellent treatment keeps the user’s feet dry in damp conditions, but riders should still steer clear of genuine rain storms.

Despite a lack of ventilation, a fixed polyester liner maintains comfort. The laced closure upholds the traditional aesthetic while a pull tab at the back and a zippered inner panel allow users to easily slide in and out of the boot.

When it comes to protection, Segura pulls out all the stops. Reinforcements at the toes and heels shield a rider’s feet in high-impact areas. In the event of a crash or tip-over, ankle armor mitigates impacts on the user’s ankle joint. Along with the leather’s optimal abrasion resistance, the transversal sole’s anti-crushing properties safeguard the rider in the worst circumstances. These preparations snag a CE rating approval (EN 13634:2017) for the Lady Sally boots.

Segura keeps it classic by only offering the riding boots in a black colorway. The Lady Sally runs in women's sizes 36 to 41 and retails for €189.99 (~$200 USD). Of course, the conventional styling and classic silhouette will primarily attract cruiser and retro riders, but Segura ensures that all that style is met with substance.