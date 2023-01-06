Taiwanese Manufacturer SYM Updates The Symphony Cargo For 2023

Today's on-the-go generation, particularly in Europe and Asia, focuses primarily on practicality and efficiency when moving around the densely packed metropolis. This is why a lot of folks have stowed away their big cars and SUVs, and instead rely on two-wheeled means of transportation for short trips in and around the city. This shift in consumer preference has paved the way for new utilitarian machines to take the spotlight.

Take, for example, the Symphony Cargo, a no-frills cargo scooter from Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer SYM. Updated for the 2023 model year, the Symphony Cargo, as the name suggests, is designed to make carrying your luggage and daily essentials a walk in the park, while at the same time providing the agility and ease-of-use of a commuter scooter.

The scooter's defining features come in the form of robust luggage racks situated on the front and rear. Up front, the luggage rack can carry loads of up to 65 kilograms. Meanwhile, the rear rack is positioned where the pillion seat would otherwise be, and can be used to strap soft luggage, or even a top case. Given the scooter's enhanced cargo-hauling capabilities, it'll surely make for a capable workhorse for use around the city.

Updates for 2023 include tweaks to the engine, with SYM offering the Symphony in either a 50cc or 125cc trim for the European market. Underpinnings remain the same, with a rudimentary steel frame sporting standard telescopic forks up front and a pair of preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the rear. Another notable addition for the 2023 model is a combined braking system, or CBS, for added safety. There's also a new center stand, which makes it easy to load cargo when parked on an incline or uneven surface. Last but not least, the 2023 SYM Symphony Cargo gets a new full-color LCD instrument cluster.

SYM has already listed the 2023 Symphony Cargo on its website, however, the company has yet to announce pricing for the new model.