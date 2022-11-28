Taiwanese Manufacturer SYM Presents The Jet 14 EVO Scooter

If practicality, efficiency, and affordability on two wheels is what you’re after, it’s pretty hard to beat the good old scooter. It’s really no surprise that these simple two-wheelers are essentially the kings of the road in most countries in Asia. In Europe, scooters of all shapes are common sights in urban streets, as well. With that, SYM, one of the biggest names in the scooter game, has just released its newest model, the Jet 14 EVO.

The Jet 14 EVO keeps its flat floorboard, 14-inch wheels, and role as an urban utility vehicle. Meanwhile, the practical scooter has undergone a number of modernization efforts that make it a strong contender among the current crop of commuter-focused scooters. The Jet 14 EVO's bodywork has had a total makeover by the manufacturer, boasting new, sharper lines, a front end with twin full LED headlights and daytime running lights, and a thin transparent windscreen to offer a little bit of wind protection. The scooter's saddle and back end have both undergone redesigns as well.

In addition, SYM has improved the technological features of its scooter by equipping it with a USB 3.0 port for quicker smartphone charging, a big, high-contrast LCD screen, and Keyless 2.0 keyless start. Other improvements include moving the fuel tank cap from under the saddle to the apron for quicker and more easy fuelling, redesigning the flat floorboard, and increasing the volume of the under-seat storage compartment.

On the performance side of things, the SYM Jet 14 EVO gets front and rear disc brakes with ABS as standard. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front fork and preload-adjustable twin-shock setup. The scooter is powered by a liquid-cooled single-cylinder with a displacement of 149cc. At present, this is the only engine configuration for the Jet 14 EVO, hinting that the scooter might first be made available in the Asian market. It’s expected that SYM will soon release a beginner-friendly 125cc version specific to the European market, but the availability and pricing of this scooter has yet to be revealed.