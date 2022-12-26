The 2023 North America Talent Cup has reopened its doors to prospective contestants who match the eligibility standards. Those who wish to participate must submit their applications by January 31, 2023. The racing calendar for 2023 will have up to seven events. Races will be held around the continental United States.

The NATC is a one-make spec-series of teams and riders that is modeled after the successful Northern Talent Cup. In 2023, the number of entrants is limited to 22 riders aged 14 to 16. The spec-bike will be the Aprilia RS250 SP2, a machine designed in collaboration with Ohvale and proven to provide a competitive platform for young riders with growing potential. The NATC is an official Road to MotoGP initiative that competes at select events alongside MotoGP and MotoAmerica.

Riders of all countries are welcome to apply; however, the NATC seeks racing talent from around North America. It's worth mentioning that after just one season, NATC graduates have already been chosen for the Red Bull Rookies Cup as well as national race teams. As such, it's an excellent stepping stone for young racers wishing to further their careers on a global scale.

The NATC grid will be limited to 22 competitors in its second season in 2023. Riders must be 14 years old at the start of the first round—specifically, racers must be born between January 1, 2004 and February 28, 2009. Furthermore, the FIM encourages riders from various racing backgrounds to apply. It underlines that road racing expertise is not required, since success in other disciplines may also translate to success in road racing.

Individual riders who wish to compete may do so, but they must select a team name and appoint a team manager. The riders must also have a legal guardian and at least one technician. Any team application should name the team manager, who will be the team's primary point of contact with the organization. The team can be made up of a rider and two mechanics, while mechanics can either be close friends or relatives.