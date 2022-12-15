After battling several injuries throughout the 2022 British Superbike season, defending champion Tarran Mackenzie ultimately relinquished his crown to Bradley Ray. While number 95 had to hand over the number 1 plate, he’ll be moving on to greener pastures in 2023. Returning to the world stage, Mackenzie will join the newly-formed MIE MS Racing Honda Team in the World Supersport (WSSP) championship.

“I’m really excited to join the MIE MS Racing Honda Team! It has been a big goal of mine to return to World Championship level and I think that competing in World Supersport is the perfect way to learn and move forward,” acknowledge Mackenzie. “I just want to say a big thank you to Midori and the whole team for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to begin!”

The 27-year-old rider hopes to remain as competitive abroad as he was on home soil. In 2016, the Stirling, Scotland, native captured the British Supersport championship before adding the British Superbike trophy to his case in 2021. In all, Mackenzie racked up 16 wins and 43 podiums during his time in the U.K.

Alongside the Brit, Malaysian rider Adam Norrodin will fill out the rider roster. The 24-year-old will also head back to a World Championship after spending time in Asia Superbike following several seasons in Moto3 and Moto2.

Superbike World Championship (WSBK) team Midori International Engineering (MIE) Racing and World Supersport 300 squad MS Racing will join forces to form the MIE MS Racing Honda Team in 2023. The outfit will field Mackenzie and Norrodin under the leadership of MIE team principal and owner Midori Moriwaki.

“Just do it,” proclaimed Moriwaki. “This has been a motto of mine ever since I started my racing activities and this is why I’m very happy and proud to announce that MIE Racing will debut in WorldSSP in 2023 with two riders of the caliber of Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin, and with the Honda family of course, competing with CBR600RR machines.”