Vent’s New X-Rude 125 Is An Enduro-Based Neo-Retro Scrambler

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Vent is a relatively new player in the industry, having first opened its doors in 2017. The brand, which also sells pedelecs and mopeds, is well-known for its beginner-friendly and off-road motorcycles. At EICMA, the brand presented some enticing models that are sure to excite both beginners and veteran riders alike. One of them, the X-Rude 125, is set to make its way to showrooms by the spring of 2023.

In essence, the Vent X-Rude 125 is a neo-retro scrambler. However, unlike other scramblers cosplaying as off-road capable machines, the X-Rude actually is capable off-road as it’s based on Vent’s 125cc enduro platform. As such, it provides a similar riding feel as that of a full-blown dual-sport, but with some of the retro charm associated with scramblers. In a real-world sense, this means the X-Rude can be appreciated by a seasoned rider looking for a no-frills blast off-road, as well as the Instagram-obsessed youth of today.

From a performance standpoint, the Vent X-Rude is equipped with a Euro 5-compliant 124.7cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a single-overhead camshaft. It gets variable valve timing, and as such is able to maximize efficiency at low revs, while increasing performance at high revs. Although Vent doesn’t disclose performance figures, its engines are known to produce 15 horsepower—right at the limit of A1 license restrictions. Furthermore, Vent also claims an impressive fuel economy of 50 kilometers per liter, or approximately 117 miles per gallon.

Moving on to the bike’s features, one glance is all it takes to make it clear that this bike has enduro underpinnings. For starters, it’s equipped with burly inverted front forks with long suspension travel. It rolls on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels shod in thick dual-purpose tires. As for brakes, it gets front and rear disc brakes with rotors measuring 290 millimeters and 220 millimeters respectively. Instead of ABS, the X-Rude is equipped with a CBS (combined braking system), in compliance with safety regulations for beginner-friendly motorcycles in Europe.

Vent is expected to release the X-Rude 125 in the European market by Spring 2023. It’s estimated to carry a retail price of 5,000 Euros, which translates to roughly $5,200 USD.

