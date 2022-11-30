French Motorcycle Brand Mash Presents The E-City 4.0 Electric Scooter

Mash, a French motorcycle brand known for its retro-inspired machines, has made quite a name for itself across Europe thanks to its affordable and easy-to-ride machines. Similar to how many other manufacturers operate, Mash sources its motorcycles from China, and as such, is able to sell them at attractive prices in the European market.

With the ever-changing needs of motorcyclists calling for more innovations in the industry, Mash isn’t one to be left behind, and has hopped on the electric two-wheeler bandwagon with its newest model, the E-City 4.0. Set to debut in the market in 2023, the E-City 4.0 is expected to retail for 4,599 Euros. However, thanks to the ecological bonus amounting to 900 Euros, it’ll ultimately be cheaper at 3,699 Euros, making this punchy yet silent two-wheeler even more accessible to a wider range of commuters.

Right off the bat, let’s address the elephant in the room. Yes, the E-City 4.0 is made in China. In fact, it’s sourced from a Chinese manufacturer we’ve talked about before, LVNENG. That said, its specs are pretty impressive. The E-City 4.0 is categorized as an L3e-A1 electric scooter—tantamount to a 125cc gas-powered scooter—designed for urban use, accentuated by its modern styling. The scooter is equipped with full LED lighting, a digital speedometer, and a USB port.

As for its underpinnings, the E-City relies on a fairly standard platform intended to offer good maneuverability with small 12-inch wheels, front and rear disc brakes, a telescopic fork, and two rear shock absorbers with preload adjustability. Judging from the photos, it doesn’t appear that the E-City will be equipped with ABS. Other amenities include retractable passenger foot pegs and a rear grab handle, indicating that this two-wheeler is capable of carrying a passenger.

Onto the juicy bits, the E-City is powered by one of the most reputable brands in the LEV industry, with a Bosch electric hub motor delivering four kilowatts of grunt straight to the pavement. In ICE speak, this translates to 5.3 horsepower and a top speed of 47 miles per hour. To make for a smoother riding experience, the electric scooter is equipped with three driving modes—Eco, Sport, and Sport+. Mash promises a range of 62 miles on a single charge of the two removable 60V, 32-Ah battery packs. It takes four-and-a-half hours to charge each of the batteries.