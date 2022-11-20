The French Federation of Angry Bikers (la Fédération Française des Motards en Colère) is calling for demonstrations against motorcycle technical control throughout France. There will be three dates wherein the federation will be reaffirming its opposition, one of which already happened, namely on November 19, 26, and 27.

Prior to this, the state council of France repealed the decision to push through with the technical inspections back in July of this year. The supposed deadline for technical control in France used to be in January 2022, nearly seven years since the European Union’s directive was issued in 2014. The thing is, the repeal that happened in July was for the implementation, and a future revisit of the documents was not out of the picture.

Since then, the file has been revisited, and the French government reaffirmed its position against the derogations against technical control, stating that it was still in its draft stage at the time, and it is up for more consultation before it takes effect.

Faced with this, the French Federation of Angry Bikers will be reaffirming its opposition against technical control and the decision of the state council. The federation is planning to make this known through organized demonstrations throughout its various local branches.

The federation is restating its reasons against technical control with statistics that don’t connect technical problems with motorcycle accidents and its demonstrations against the government’s decision.

One of the demonstrations already happened this Saturday, November 19, 2022, and then on the next weekend, November 26 and 27, 2022. At the start of next month as well, demonstrations will be held in Brive, in Corrèze on the following Saturday, December 3, 2022.

For now, no further dates have been announced by either party on when to expect developments on this story.