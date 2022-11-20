MotoAmerica announced last Friday, November 18, 2022, that the series' Superbike Cup will make a return next year in 2023. The Yuasa Stock 1000 class will feature two races for each of the five race weekends on Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Barber Motorsports Park, Road America, Brainerd International Raceway, and Circuit of The Americas.

On top of this, the MotoAmerica literbike racers will also get a chance to compete in all 20 Medalia Superbike races, a total of 30 individual races for the riders to compete in next year. Riders who will apply for the Yuasa Stock 1000 will be issued a MotoAmerica Superbike Cup license and will practice and qualify with the Yuasa Stock 1000 class at all five rounds. The racers will have to post qualifying times that will be added to the Medalia Superbike grid for the rounds with no additional cost needed.

Riders can apply for participation in the four rounds where there won’t be a Stock 1000 class, specifically at the Ridge Motorsports Park, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, and New Jersey Motorsports Park rounds.

Racers in the top five in the Superbike Cup, points-wise, will be guaranteed entry, and riders who aren’t in the top five will be allowed entry on a case-to-case basis. Points earned here will also count toward the Superbike Cup Championship and the provided Dunlop tires and other Superbike Cup benefits will be the same for the non-Stock-1000 rounds.

“We created the Superbike Cup three seasons ago for the express purpose of preparing our Stock 1000 riders to compete full-time in Medallia Superbike,” commented MotoAmerica Chief Operating Officer Chuck Aksland.

“So, in addition to the five Yuasa Stock 1000 rounds and 10 races in that class, Superbike Cup participants will have an opportunity to compete in all 20 Medallia Superbike races in 2023. That’s 30 races this season. Those riders can participate in four races at each of the rounds where both Stock 1000 and Superbike are on the schedule, and for the rounds where Stock 1000 is not on the schedule, Superbike Cup enables those competitors to still compete in two races, and at Laguna Seca and Pitt Race, three races each. We’re pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to the Superbike Cup participants, and we appreciate Dunlop’s support of this program. Along with the experience of competing in Medalllia Superbike, the riders/teams also benefit from the added media exposure associated with racing in the Superbike class,” he adds.

This will be a great opportunity for riders in the Stock 1000 class in order to take things up a notch while they’re competing for the championship, and to further their standing in the MotoAmerica racing series. Of course, if you’re not up to the challenge just yet, the series has many more races, even ones that involve minibikes, and that too is making a return next year.