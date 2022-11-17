Kawasaki’s parallel-twin-equipped motorcycles aren’t exactly the most exciting machines in their class. However, their bulletproof dependability, sporty styling, and impressive performance have made them staples in the motorcycle industry. For the 2023 model-year, Kawasaki has rolled out minor updates to the majority of its models, and in India, the newly revised Ninja 650 has just been launched.

The revised Ninja 650 has been released by Kawasaki India for the equivalent of $8,737 USD (Rs 712,000). The Japanese middleweight sportbike has undergone a number of significant changes for its most recent model, placing it among the most premium and well-equipped models in the 650cc class. Contrary to what its sportbike design may imply, the Ninja 650 keeps its tried-and-true athletic basis behind the updated style and electronics, making it a versatile all-arounder.

The style and design of the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 are carried over to the next generation. It has a sporty windscreen, a split LED headlamp, and integrated turn indicators on either side of the sharp, angular fairing. The Kawasaki Traction Control system is the 2023 Ninja 650's most important feature improvement. By offering an additional safety net in conjunction to ABS, it should make riding the bike convenient for novice riders. The new KTRC has two levels and can be totally disabled for use on track or twisty roads by more experienced riders.

The identical 649cc parallel-twin motor, rated at 67 horsepower and 44 ft-lbs of torque, continues to power the Ninja 650, and has done so in numerous iterations for nearly two decades now. A six-speed manual transmission with an assist-slipper clutch sends power to the rear wheel. The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 includes a 4.3-inch TFT with smartphone connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology mobile app in addition to LED lighting and the aforementioned traction control system.

The telescopic front forks and connected rear shock are still part of the gear, as is the trellis frame placed atop them. Dual 300-millimeter front discs and a single 220-millimeter rear disc—all sourced from Nissin—with dual-channel ABS make up the Ninja 650's braking system. Dunlop tires measuring 120/70 up front and 160/60 in back are mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels.