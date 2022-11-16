Kymco’s RevoNEX Electric Naked Bike Gets Styling Updates At EICMA 2022

Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer Kymco seems to be taking its time with its performance-oriented electric motorcycles. The brand first showcased intentions of entering the electric game back in 2018, when it introduced the SuperNEX concept at EICMA. The following year, the RevoNEX was on display at EICMA 2019, which was essentially a naked streetfighter version of the SuperNEX.

In EICMA 2022, Kymco showcased a radical restyling of the SuperNEX sportbike, which we already discussed previously. Kymco seems to really have a thing for this new honeycomb design, as it even carried it over to the RevoNEX, which was also displayed at EICMA 2022. Interestingly, and rather frustratingly at that, Kymco remains tight-lipped about when these two performance-oriented electric motorcycles will actually hit the market.

Now, I’ve been using the term “performance-oriented” to describe Kymco’s RevoNEX quite a bit, so let me drill down on what exactly I mean by performance-oriented. Unlike other electric two-wheelers that are comparable to 400cc to 500cc machines, the RevoNEX is much more similar to a 1,000cc naked sportbike in terms of the performance it brings to the table. While power and torque figures have not been disclosed, Kymco claims that the RevoNEX can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 3.9 seconds. Likewise, the sprint from zero to 128 miles per hour takes just 11.8 seconds.

To sweeten the deal even further, Kymco has thrown in a comprehensive racing electronics package with the RevoNEX. It features launch control, cornering ABS, cornering traction control, and various riding modes allowing you to tailor the powerful electric motor’s output to your preferences. Just like the SuperNEX, the RevoNEX also gets a six-speed manual gearbox and an artificial engine sound generator to better simulate the experience of a traditional internal-combustion motorcycle.

Once again, on paper, the RevoNEX looks thoroughly exciting, and I’m sure a lot of enthusiasts are waiting with baited breath for this bike to finally hit production. Should the RevoNEX become a reality in the next one or two years, it’ll certainly bring some stiff competition to the likes of Zero and Energica, who until now, remain the few manufacturers with performance-oriented electric sportbikes.

