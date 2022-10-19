Kymco Introduces Racing S150 Commuter Scooter In Japan

Kymco is a Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer that has gained popularity all over the world particularly because of its scooters. The brand has always been a value-focused company, offering affordable scooters and motorcycles that compete with industry giants from Japan and Europe. In recent years, the company’s maxi-scooter range has gained popularity. However, it hasn’t forgotten its commuter-focused origins.

In Japan, Kymco has just introduced its newest sporty commuter scooter called the Racing S150. It combines edgy lines and sporty styling with a practical and user-friendly scooter platform that makes it a fun yet accessible two-wheeler for everyday commuting duties. It’s powered by a small yet punch 149cc, air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine with a four-valve cylinder head, and churns out a decent 13 horsepower at 7,500 rpm. Thanks to its 5.7-liter fuel tank and electronic fuel-injection system, you can expect to cover quite a bit of ground in between fill-ups.

Just like most scooters out there, the Kymco Racing S150 sends power to the rear wheel via a CVT, allowing a hassle-free, twist-and-go riding experience. It rolls on 12-inch wheels front and rear, with tires measuring 110/70 up front, and 120/70 out back. It comes to a stop with front and rear disc brakes measuring 240 millimeters and 200 millimeters respectively.

Kymco has outfitted the Racing S150 with all the essential scooter amenities you could ask for. For instance, there’s enough under-seat storage to keep a hemet. The front apron, too, as small compartments for you to keep your smaller belongings such as your phone and wallet. Additionally, Kymco throws in a few techie doodads such as Bluetooth connectivity and a proprietary mobile app allowing you to change the display design, view ride information, and display notifications for calls and SMS messages on the scooter’s dashboard.

Available in three colorways consisting of blue, matte black, and matte silver, the Kymco Racing S150 is a budget-friendly, yet surprisingly well-equipped commuter. Retailing for 396,000 Yen, which translates to around $2,660 USD, it should be more than enough to serve as your daily companion for commuting in and around the city.