If you’re into motorcycle racing, you’ll definitely be familiar with the Isle of Man TT, one of the most dangerous races in the world, if not the current most dangerous race in the world. The island where the event is held is a stunningly beautiful landscape full of sprawling hills and countryside twists and turns. However, there’s more to it than just the course as Bennetts Bike points out.

Instead of heading straight towards the Isle of Man TT course while it isn’t being used, there are tons of roads that motorcyclists can go through as Bennetts Bike points out in its video. Sans the TT course, the channel shares its top ten roads to take if you do find yourself on the beautiful island for a ride. Their top picks are also in no particular order.

Again, all of the roads that Bennetts mentioned are not part of the TT course, but that doesn’t mean that some of them are actual courses like the road from Castletown to Douglas, otherwise known as the southern hundred course.

Road 1: Sulby to The Bunaglow

Road 2: Castletown to Douglas

Road 3: Braddan to Brandwell

Road 4: Braddan to Ballaugh

Road 5: Peel to Colby

Road 6: Foxdale to Port Erin

Road 7: Peel to Kirk Michael

Road 8: Port St Mary to Sound Cafe

Road 9: Ballaugh to Bride

Road 10: Ramsey to Douglas

Some of Bennetts Bike’s picks have some amazing views and some gorgeous and twisty roads. On top of that, there are also some stops that you can make in order to get a quick pick-me-up or a place to rest your body after blasting through these roads.

This video perfectly encapsulates the beauty and the variety of roads and views that the Isle of Man can offer to motorcyclists. The video details the routes with some satellite images that can make finding these patches of asphalt easier for you as you plan your next trip.