These days, there’s no shortage of “smart” products. Smartphones, smart TVs, heck, and even smart refrigerators claim to simplify our lives with the latest technology. Well, we hope you’re ready for the first “smart” motorbike, as Austrian electric mobility startup Horwin brings its Senmenti O and Senmenti X concepts to EICMA 2022.

Framed as “bio-machinery" by the brand, the Senmenti O electric scooter leads the way. Horwin not only sprinkles the model with 30 cameras and sensors but also deploys deep-learning processors to pinpoint the rider’s habits and preferences. The monitoring systems analyze both the conditions and the user’s riding style to modulate the e-scoot's power profile and behavior with self-balancing technology.

That seems like a big overstep to this experienced rider, but you never know, beginners could appreciate those electronic guardian angels. The intelligent electronic systems aren’t all Big-Brother doom and gloom, though. The sentry mode protects the vehicle when parked on city streets and the cameras enable the user to easily locate their property in the event of a theft.

With all these cameras in tow, the Senmenti O will certainly help youths record content for their social media accounts, but the AI brain also auto-record selfies and other videos when it deems the footage worthy. We may balk at such intrusive measures, but features like collision warnings, blind-spot notifications, descent control, reverse gear, traction control, fully-automatic windscreen, and heated grips actually seem useful.

Horwin takes that same kitchen sink approach to the Senmenti’s powertrain. The electric scooter bolts from 0-60 mph in just 2.8 seconds and achieves a top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph). The motor delivers 600 Nm (442.5 lb-ft) of torque to the back wheel, yet the 16.2 kWh battery nets 300 km (186 miles) and recharges in just 30 minutes (when connected to a Supercharger).

The Austrian brand claims that the Senmenti O’s design “abandoned the structural layout of traditional fuel vehicles and the traditional split-type layout of battery, motor, and controller”, which is a convoluted way of saying the powertrain acts a stressed member of the chassis.

If you’re like me, the e-scooter seems too good to be true. That sentiment is only amplified by the Senmenti X electric motorcycle concept’s Cyberpunk-meets-anime form. Sure, Horwin’s Intelligent Electric Bikes sound and look cool on paper, but should we invest much stock in them in the real world? That probably wouldn’t be smart.