Kawasaki Motors Japan is updating its Z650RS neo-retro sports model with a new color for 2023. Currently, the brand still has its Candy Emerald Green Colorway in the lineup, but a new Metallic Moondust Gray x Ebony is coming for the 2023 model year of the bike.

If you didn’t already know, the Kawasaki Z650RS is the Japanese brand’s take on a neo-retro middleweight naked bike, which takes a bunch of styling cues from its historic models. The Z650RS joined the Z900RS in Kawi’s neo-retro naked lineup back in September 2021 under the “Retrovolution” campaign.

The brand has since been pushing its middleweight retro naked bike with global launches, such as the one in India, and even aftermarket brands have been pushing out accessories for the model like SW-Motech and even Yoshimura with a retro-inspired exhaust system.

For the 2023 year model, Kawasaki Motors Japan is pushing out a new colorway for the neo-retro naked bike. In addition to the standard Candy Emerald Green that served as the launch colorway for the bike, a new and more modern-looking colorway is coming called Metallic Moondust Gray x Ebony, which shares a similar look to the brand’s modern models like the Z650 and the Ninja 650.



Equipped with a liquid-cooled, four-stroke, parallel-twin, DOHC, four-valve, 649cc engine, the Z650RS makes a decent 67 horses and comes in at just about 414 pounds, making it a relatively light and low naked bike. Its engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission, and it shares the same platform as the Z650.

The new colorway is available in Japan starting November 1, 2022, but it won’t be long before the new colorway starts popping up in Kawaski dealerships as the year draws to a close or as a new year starts. For the time being, the Japanese price for this model is pinned at ¥1,034,000 JPY, or the equivalent of about $7,000 USD.