The SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show will take over the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 1-4, 2022. The annual trade show allows attendees to rub shoulders with automotive manufacturers and aftermarket parts specialists, appealing to gearheads from all walks of life. SEMA doesn’t skimp on education either, with more than 70 free educational sessions offered throughout the week.

This year, the Motorcycle Industry Council's (MIC) Ride WIth Us program joins the SEMA Show’s skill-enhancing curriculum. MIC has offered its Ride With Us course across the U.S., even catering to off-road riders at this year’s Overland Expo events. The non-profit organization opens the introductory class to participants 16 years and up, providing safety gear and at-your-own-pace instruction.

“We know a lot of people want to try motorcycling, but it can be hard to get the proper gear, then find someone to loan you a bike and show you the proper way to ride,” explained Ride With Us lead Cinnamon Kernes. “And some people aren’t ready to commit an entire weekend to a licensing class. But this experience only takes about 30 minutes, from gearing up to gearing down, so it’s the perfect way to see if it’s something you want to pursue.”

The in-person class is just one facet of the Ride With Us campaign. Consisting of six steps, the organization walks beginners through the process of attaining a motorcycle license while maintaining safe riding habits. From finding your style to purchasing insurance to improving your skills, Ride With Us provides a simple framework for getting on two wheels.

By attending SEMA Show 2022, MIC hopes to attract more four-wheeled fanatics to the motorcycling world.

“Many SEMA Show exhibitors manufacture products for motorcycles, so it’s great to have the Motorcycle Industry Council be a part of the Show,” noted SEMA Events VP Tom Gattuso. “The Ride With Us Moto Intro program is a great interactive feature anchoring the West Hall area.”

The Ride With Us course is free to SEMA and AAPEX attendees, as well as public participants during the SEMA Ignited Friday Experience.