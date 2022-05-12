Are you planning to attend any of the 2022 Overland Expo events throughout the U.S.? If you are, and you’re bringing along friends or family who have never thrown a leg over a bike before, then you’ll want to know that the Motorcycle Industry Council’s Ride With Us program will be hosting programs at all four Overland Expos this year.

Ride With Us offers its Moto Intros to the ride-curious—people who may be interested in trying a motorcycle or scooter, but who haven’t had the opportunity to do so just yet. 2021 marked the program’s first year at enticing new riders into the sport, and things went so well that the program is back for a second year in 2022.

“We had an overwhelmingly positive response last year to our Ride With Us initiative and we are looking to bring the Moto Intro experience to even more people this year,” MIC vice president of market expansion Cinnamon Kernes said in a statement.

“There is nothing quite like experiencing your first dirt bike, and our Moto Intro coaches help create a fun, pressure-free environment, giving everyone the opportunity to try,” she added.

The Moto Intro program is taught by MSF-certified instructors, who teach the Ride With Us participants about motorcycle controls, as well as how the bikes operate. They’re also there to guide each person through their first ride experience, answering questions they may have along the way.

“The Ride With Us Program is a great fit for Overlanders. MIC provides all the gear, bikes, and coaches, giving our attendees yet another way to experience an adventure,” Overland Expo motorcycle community coordinator Eva Rupert said in a statement.

“Our events focus on education and preparing people for their travels. These Moto Intros, which give our attendees their first dirt bike ride and help them explore the possibilities on two wheels, are perfect for our audience,” she concluded.

What’s the cost to attend Ride With Us at an Overland Expo event near you? It’s absolutely free with the purchase of an Overland Expo ticket. All participants must be 18 years of age or older (or 16 with a parent or guardian’s permission), and must have a valid driver’s license. Per the MIC’s statement, participants should also be able to ride a bicycle.

The 2022 Overland Expo calendar is as follows:

May 20 through 22, 2022: Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona

July 8 through 10, 2022: Overland Expo Pacific Northwest in Redmond, Oregon

August 26 through 28, 2022: Overland Expo Mountain West in Loveland, Colorado

October 7 through 9, 2022: Overland Expo East in Arrington, Virginia

More information on Overland Expo and all its events (including how to purchase tickets) can be found on the official OE website, which we’ll include in our Sources. Bring a non-rider along and help them take that first step! You never know when your non-riding buddy will become your next riding buddy!