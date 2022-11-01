One of India's biggest motorcycle manufacturers , Hero MotoCorp, is getting ready to begin operations in the Philippines as part of its extensive international expansion plans. Hero has teamed with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), a subsidiary of the Columbian Group of Companies and one of the most recognized and experienced automotive organizations in the Philippines, to distribute the popular bikes and scooters throughout the country.

Hero MotoCorp, which has its headquarters in New Delhi, India, is regarded as the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world in terms of sales. More specifically, Hero MotoCorp has sold more than 100 million two-wheelers since it debuted. Hero MotoCorp's two-wheelers are available in more than 43 countries in Asia, Africa, and South and Central America. Furthermore, Hero MotoCorp develops and manufactures its scooters and motorcycles in eight modern production facilities of which six are located in India, and the remaining two in Colombia and Bangladesh.

Head of Global Business Sanjay Bhan was excited about the brand's launch into the Philippine market. “In keeping with our R4 (Recalibrate, Revitalise, Revolutionise and Revive) strategy, we are always keenly exploring new opportunities in global markets. Our partnership with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC) to enter the Southeast Asian region is an integral part of this expansion strategy. The trust and technology prowess of Hero MotoCorp combined with TMC's automotive expertise and network in the Philippines will definitely create an impact and strengthen our footprint in this key market.” He stated in a report by ZigWheels.

Hero MotoCorp Officially Launches The Vida V1 Electric Scooter

Hero MotoCorp earlier introduced the Vida V1 electric two-wheeler in India in October 2022. Vida V1 is created and developed in Hero's cutting-edge R&D centers—the Center of Innovation and Technology in Jaipur and the Hero Tech Centre Germany close to Munich. The Vida V1 was developed and produced using a comprehensive approach to sustainability that involves adhering to stringent social and environmental criteria, specifically when it comes to obtaining raw materials.

As for the exact models to be introduced in the Philippine market, Hero MotoCorp has yet to make any announcements. That being said, given the similarities in the preferences of Indian and Filipino commuters, chances are that small-displacement, budget-oriented models will be the first to hit the market. Although the adoption of electric two-wheelers in the Philippines is rather slow, who knows, perhaps Hero MotoCorp could be the first big company to usher in the electric age with the Vida V1.