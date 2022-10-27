Husqvarna To Get In On Moto2 And Moto3 Action Starting 2023

The Pierer Mobility group is one of the most well-established umbrella companies in the world of racing. All of the motorcycle companies under the group have made a name for themselves in the world of racing. KTM, of course, is the most popular, with its roots dating back decades in the world of off-road. The same goes for Husqvarna and GasGas, who are also established players in the world of off-road racing.

In recent years, KTM entered the world of road racing, more particularly, MotoGP. Not long after, GasGas followed suit in Moto3, and is set to hit the circuit in the Moto2 category in 2022. Husqvarna has also been a player for some time now with the Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max Racing team. Now, Husqvarna has just announced that it’ll be fielding additional teams in both Moto3 and Moto2. Starting in 2023, the “Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP” team seeks to be a force to be reckoned with in the Moto3 and Moto2 sphere. As the name suggests, Liqui Moly, Intact GP, and Husqvarna have all joined forces to make this a reality.

Ayumu Sasaki will ride for the new Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Moto3 team, which will be run by Peter Öttl, the current GP crew's manager. Sasaki, who is 22 years old, has had a standout 2022 season so far on the FR 250 GP, winning races in the Netherlands and Austria and finishing on the podium six times. The Japanese racer is competing to finish in the top three in the Moto3 rankings. Meanwhile, Collin Veijer, who is only 17 years old, is in the running for the championship title in the 2022 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. In 2023, the Dutch teenager will compete in his first Grand Prix.

On the Moto2 side of things, Team Manager Jürgen Lingg's will be taking the helm, while Darryn Binder and Lukas Tulovic will be racing for the team. Binder, who is only 24 years old, won the Moto3 championship and will soon finish a respectable debut season in the top division. He had a reputation for moving directly from Moto3 to MotoGP, but he is now moving back to Moto2, where he will hopefully show that he is even more competitive. Tulovic, a 22-year-old German, has raced in recent MotoE events as well as being the recently crowned Moto2 European champion for the Liqui Moly Intact GP Junior Team.