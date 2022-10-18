Legendary Italian OEM Benelli has earned a second lifetime under China’s Qianjiang (QJ) group. The brand’s Leoncino line and TRK 502 adventure bike led the way back into Europe, but Benelli didn’t arrive all on its own. Sister brand QJ Motor has also moved into the European market with its SRK naked bike and SRV cruiser. Now, QJ ramps up the next wave with its SVT 650 slated to make an appearance at EICMA 2022.

In May, 2022, we enjoyed a sneak peek at the upcoming middleweight ADV thanks to digital renders surfacing. By the looks of the finished product, those images accurately represented the SVT 650 in its final form. Everything from the handguards, mirrors, and belly pan remains true to the released design. Of course, that includes the rally-inspired bodywork that should easily pit the SVT up against the Yamaha Tenere 700 and Aprilia Tuareg 660.

However, under the plastics, the QJ ADV will strongly resemble the Suzuki V-Strom 650. As previously reported, the SVT 650 will utilize a carbon copy of Suzuki’s tried-and-true 645cc V-twin. For those that haven’t studied the V-Strom 650’s spec sheet since its latest update in 2017, the liquid-cooled, DOHC mill is good for 71 horsepower (at 8,800 rpm) and 45.7 lb-ft of torque (at 6,500 rpm).

Aside from the engine and aesthetics living up to expectations, we can’t wait to see what QJ brings to the table when it officially presents the SVT 650 at EICMA. From the available pictures, we can gather that the model will sport long-travel suspension with a stout USD fork up front. What looks like Brembo calipers ride on dual discs at the fore, while a rear luggage rack improves travel prospects.

Of course, QJ will offer full panniers and a top case, but we’re unsure if the base model will feature crash bars as standard. Fortunately, with November 8, 2022, just around the corner, we won’t have to wait long for the Chinese brand to reveal all details on EICMA’s showroom floor.