The COVID-19 pandemic forever changed the way consumers shop. Prior to the global outbreak, many retailers started shifting to digital domains. Social distancing mandates and local ordinances only accelerated that transition—to the tune of $815.4B. In 2020 alone, e-commerce sales grew by 43 percent or $244.2B. In such lucrative conditions, why establish new brick-and-mortar locations, you may ask?

Online retail giant RevZilla practically goes unchallenged in the motorcycle gear space. The e-commerce empire’s product selection, breakdown videos, and knowledgeable staff attract riders like a V4 to the gas pump. That strictly virtual exchange also has its drawbacks, though.

Online shopping doesn’t afford customers the ability to try on merchandise before hitting the checkout button. That can be an obstacle, or even a deterrent when considering expensive gear. For RevZilla, physical stores not only address this barrier to purchase, but also allow the brand to interface directly with its customer base.

RevZilla’s headquarters-adjacent Philadelphia Showroom comprised the firm’s only retail space since 2012. By 2021, RevZilla erected its first standalone store in Denver, Colorado. The Brooklyn, New York, location followed close behind in 2022, and a new Costa Mesa, California, chapter now covers RevZilla fans coast-to-coast.

Just days after the store’s grand opening, we were lucky enough to lock down a tour with Costa Mesa manager Scott Yu. His guidance not only helped us understand RevZilla’s retail space approach but how its unique POV separates the online retailer from its rivals and relatives.

Local Flare

The internet is intangible. To go from a place of pixels to a physical storefront, from online to on-site, RevZilla ditches its all-encompassing branding for regional flare. The company’s Riding Style-dependent sections still help customers find what they need, but each RevZilla chapter takes on the image of its surroundings to offer a more personalized shopping experience.

For instance, the Denver store heavily relies on an outdoorsy aesthetic while the Brooklyn location favors urban influences. As a suburb of Los Angeles, the Costa Mesa space integrates metropolitan décor with beach culture. From Travis Pastrana’s Roland Sands Designs-built Suzuki GT750 Water Buffalo to Super73 electric bicycles, the store captures the West Coast’s easy, breezy demeanor.

Sizable Selection

RevZilla clearly delineates its separate stores with décor but the brand still exists within the Comoto family. Under that umbrella, RevZilla historically handled online sales while Cycle Gear locations around the country provided a walk-in retail experience. As RevZilla expands its physical network, the company has to forge its own identity and hopes that superior selection does the trick.

Most customers know what to expect when entering a Cycle Gear. Basic selection, basic décor, and a basic collection of premium and proprietary brands. RevZilla dives deeper into each segment with its highly curated catalog. In the Adventure section, it’s Klim galore. Dainese and Alpinestars may dominate the Sport section, but Spidi and Rev’It! race suits provide pivotal alternatives.

Gallery: RevZilla Costa Mesa

19 Photos

Even sections that typically receive fewer options don’t go underrepresented under RevZilla’s roof. Instead of offering a smattering of black jackets with pink accents and calling it a Women’s section, RevZilla decks out a full department, including niche brands like Segura and Richa. While most motorcycle stores don’t dedicate an entire wing of a store to Café-style riders, the Costa Mesa chapter does the segment justice by offering Nexx Helmets and RSD leather jackets.

Whether you drag knee, barrel through berms, or cruise down the boulevard, RevZilla stores want to outfit your next ride with the best gear available. That goal also extends to online purchases, as each location accepts both in-store and online returns. Yes, RevZilla shares a lot of its DNA with Cycle Gear, but its e-commerce background and brand selection provide a shopping experience unlike any other.

Everyday People

Without a knowledgeable crew, all that gear selection means nothing. Fortunately, RevZilla hires and trains some of the best in the business. When we arrived at the shop, manager Scott Yu was installing a Bluetooth Communicator for a customer. During that period, sales associate Shelby showed us the lay of the land, even pulling down a few helmets for us to try on.

Once Scott rejoined the tour, we took a deeper dive into each gear department and how RevZilla hopes to differentiate itself from the competition. Whether going over the technical specifications of an AGV Pista GP RR or discussing the tenets of D3O or fawning over niche European brands, talking to Scott and Shelby not only felt educational but also personable. Every exchange felt more like talking shop than shopping talk.

That culture is only possible thanks to RevZilla’s extensive product training and knowledgeable staff. Aside from asking Shelby and Scott what they ride—Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Husqvarna 701 SM (respectively)—we could tell that they were both riders from the get-go. There's no replacing that level of understanding and identity when it comes to gear shopping. Even if more retailers are moving online, RevZilla knows that a well-rounded shopping experience wins every time.