Hot Wheels And SUPER73 Team Up To Launch This Badass E-Bike

I’m certain that I’m not alone when I say that Hot Wheels holds a special place in my heart. Growing up, Hot Wheels cars allowed me to live my automotive and motorcycle fantasies long before I ever learned how to drive a car or ride a motorbike. These days, the Mattel-owned company continues going strong, and is known as the global leader of vehicle culture.

It’s amazing to think that such a simple toy car brand would end up holding the title as the number one best selling toy all over the world. It isn’t surprising, really, as Hot Wheels cars are available all over the globe, and the love for cars and bikes is truly a universal language. In recent years, however, Hot Wheels has expanded to more than just a toy car maker. With events, digital games, and a strong online presence, Hot Wheels has unquestionably become a lifestyle and automotive icon.

To celebrate the rich legacy Hot Wheels has endowed on the youth and the young at heart, American lifestyle and adventure brand specializing in electric motorcycles, SUPER73, has joined forces with the toy car brand to launch a limited edition electric bike dubbed the Hot Wheels x SUPER73-RX, a radical, high-performance e-bike designed to be able to tackle the gnarliest of terrain. Only 24 units of the limited edition collaborative e-bike ever see the light of day.

The new e-bike which the two California-based companies have launched is based on the SUPER73-RX, SUPER73’s flagship performance-oriented model. It’s powered by a 960 watt-hours battery, and features four selectable riding modes which can be set via the SUPER73 mobile app. It features premium adjustable suspension with an air-assist inverted fork, and a coil-spring rear mono-shock. It keeps the weight down by incorporating an aluminum alloy frame, similar to what we find in mid to high-level mountain bikes. The brakes consist of front and rear disc brakes, with a powerful four-piston caliper up front handling the majority of braking duties.

To add some pizazz to this exciting e-bike platform, a unique livery instantly recognizable by Hot Wheels fans has been incorporated into the design. It features the famous Hot Wheels logo with striking orange and blue graphics providing additional eye candy. The bike even gets a custom leather embroidered Hot Wheels saddle, and off-road goodies consisting of a Saddlemen handlebar pad, ODI Ruffian ATV lock-on grips, and Crankbrothers Stamp 1 pedals.

To sweeten the deal even further, a special edition Hot Wheels SUPER73 Ford Bronco diecast car will be included in every sale of the collaborative RX model. Designed from scratch by the talented artists at Mattel, the Ford Bronco’s graphics match that of the RX, and feature the