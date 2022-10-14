Sales at Royal Enfield increased by a staggering 145 percent in September 2022. The Indian manufacturer has been gaining a lot of momentum this year, with sales figures for September 2022 reaching a whopping 82,097 units in the global market. This is a massive jump when compared to the 33,529 motorcycles sold in September 2021.

Looking more closely at the Indian market, Royal Enfield sold 73,646 units there in September 2022 as opposed to 27,233 during the same period in 2021. As such, in the Indian market alone, the manufacturer has seen a growth of 170 percent. On the other hand, the number of motorcycles exported by Royal Enfield increased from 6,296 in September 2021 to 8,451 in September 2022. The company’s impressive sales figures are probably due to the recent launches of bikes like the Scram 411 and Hunter 350, which have received overwhelmingly excellent reviews since going on sale.

Speaking of new releases, Royal Enfield just unveiled the Hunter 350, the company's most affordable motorcycle, which retails for Rs 149,000, or roughly $1,811 USD for the Retro model. The Hunter 350 uses the updated 349cc, single-cylinder engine and is constructed on the same chassis as the Classic and Meteor 350. Unlike the two other bikes, however, the Hunter features more upright ergonomics and an overall sportier design. Janaki recently flew to Thailand to run the neo-retro roadster through its paces, be sure to check out her first ride review.

Given Royal Enfield’s success in recent times, the brand shows no signs of slowing down, with several new models in the pipeline. Based mostly on the 350 platform, which has proven to be a hit in the Asian market, Royal Enfield is expected to release the Bullet 350 very soon, bumping up the 350 model range to four models. On top of that, other new models such as a cruiser based on the Interceptor 650 platform, as well as the highly anticipated Himalayan 450 are expected to break cover soon. Surely, if and when Royal Enfield debuts these bikes, the Indian manufacturer will make a killing in both the Indian and international market.