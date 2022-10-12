Kawasaki Announces 2023 D Tracker X For Indonesian Market

It goes without saying that supermotos are among the most fun you could have on two wheels. They combine the long-travel suspension of enduros with the road-going capabilities of naked bikes, and translate to a riot on the streets and the circuit. Luckily, a good number of manufacturers offer supermotos as part of their lineup, with Kawasaki having a few notable models in its roster.

If in the U.S. and Europe the KLX300SM is a popular option, in Asia—Indonesia in particular—the Kawasaki D Tracker X continues to be a popular affordable supermoto. It’s such a hit that despite the model being more than a decade old, it continues to trundle along, with Team Green announcing the 2023 model of the D Tracker X. For 2023, the D Tracker X remains the same—I mean literally the same. The price, colors, and specs haven’t been changed. Kawasaki just thought it worth announcing that the D Tracker X will continue to be made available in the market.

The D Tracker X, which replaced the D Tracker in Japan in 2008, has sleek style and complied with the most recent emission standards at the time. It was still offered until the 2016 final model, however the maximum output was lowered from 29 horsepower at 9,000 rpm to 24 horsepower at 9,000 rpm. A 249cc DOHC, four-valve, water-cooled, four-stroke, single cylinder engine is mounted on a perimeter frame for the current generation model that is offered in Indonesia, with suspension travel of 230mm up front and 205mm down back. A modest 22 horsepower is produced at 7,500 rpm.

As for pricing and availability, Kawasaki has set the D Tracker X’s pricing at an attractive IDR 69.3 million, which translates to approximately $4,500 USD. Indeed, I’m almost certain that if Team Green were to offer this sweet little motard stateside, it would garner a lot of interest among both novice and seasoned riders alike.