Kawasaki’s KLX gets a minor change for the 2023 model year, with new colorways added to keep things fresh for 2023.

Team Green updated the 2023 edition of the KLX300SM along with the standard KLX300 and the Ninja ZX-6R for the United States market. The new model updates in Kawasaki’s lineup are among others.

The KLX300SM is based on the ever-popular KLX300 platform from Kawasaki, however, the “SM” in the name simply means supermoto, as Kawi’s fitted it with 17-inch tires front and rear, plus road tires. Still fitting in the diameter of those wheels is a set of brakes that measure 300 milimeters in the front and 240 milimeters in the rear.

That’s pretty much the key difference between the SM and non-SM models from Kawasaki. Both bikes share the same platform chassis and powertrain, equipped with the 292cc EURO4 four-stroke single-cylinder engine that also powers the Versys 300. It’s also the same engine found in the KLX 300 R, and it features a total of 33 horses and 20.9 pound-feet of torque. The engine is also liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, and also features an electric starter.

For its chassis, the model uses a perimeter design frame with a split single cradle and uses rectangular steel tubes for strength. The swingarm is also aluminum and is a key differentiator between the enduro and the SM models, as it is painted black for the KLX300SM instead of gray.

Seat height is still set at 33.77 inches off the ground, while the dry weight tips the scales at 302 pounds.

Unfortunately, some markets in Europe won’t get this model due to the stringent EURO5 certifications as Moto.it reports. Being only EURO4-approved, Kawasaki can only offer this in select markets on the continent, but that doesn’t stop the American market from receiving it. As it stands, the KLX300SM is available for a price of $6,299 USD, a full $200 USD more expensive than the standard KLX300. Color options include a new neon green and black livery, along with the novel ebony and blue livery.