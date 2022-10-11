Remember that mechanic who, on September 17, 2022, during the Aragon GP, prevented Moto3 rider Adrian Fernandez from exiting the pits by literally stepping in front of his bike and blocking him from leaving? Well, as it would turn out, the guy has some serious issues, and has a history of abusing riders.

Recently, footage of the same mechanic surfaced, and it’s truly unbelievable that this guy has managed to remain in the MotoGP paddock for so long. The video above goes all the way back to 2019, wherein the unnamed mechanic is very obviously physically assaulting British racer Tom Booth-Amos. Well, out of fear that he would lose his seat in the team, young Tom Booth-Amos decided to keep his mouth shut about the incident. Now, some three years later, Booth-Amos took to Twitter to shed some light on the incident. Check out his tweet below.

As it would turn out, the footage was genuine, and the mechanic apparently lost his temper at Tom following a mechanical issue with the motorcycle—something that wasn’t even Tom’s fault to begin with. Back then, the mechanic was working for CIP Green Power. This season, when he and another mechanic stepped in front of Adrian Fernandez’s KTM to prevent him from going out on track, the mechanic was employed by Max Biaggi’s Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max Racing Team. Initially, it was agreed that the mechanics were to be issued a mere two-race ban following their actions. However, it’s been reported that they’ve since been dismissed following the incident.

Given the fact that the unacceptable behavior of this mechanic has only now come to the surface, Dorna released a statement about the matter, strongly condemning his behavior. “The video of this incident was widely shared on social media and the actions of the team member in question raised immediate and serious concerns. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports strongly condemn this behavior.” Dorna’s statement reads.

Abusive behavior in any shape or form should not be accepted, let alone tolerated for years without any action being taken. Indeed, it’s disappointing to see such unprofessional behavior from a mechanic who’s supposedly working at the very pinnacle of international motorcycle racing. It just goes to show how so many things can go unnoticed for so long. Hopefully, moving forward, the MotoGP paddock will be a safer, more professional place to work in for racers and crew alike.