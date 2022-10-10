We’ve learned a fair amount about the upcoming Moto Guzzi V850 X over the past year. After spy shots surfaced in October, 2022, we expected a modern take on the Mandello Del Lario brand’s vintage-styled V850 series. Moto Guzzi’s own description characterized the retro remix as a “synthesis of different worlds such as the flat track and that of the scrambler.”

By mixing modern elements with modest off-road capabilities, the V850 X could slot neatly between the existing V7 range and Guzzi’s V85 TT adventure-tourer. Type-approval documents only supported the spy shots and short design description by revealing the X variant’s model specs.

Weighing in at 470 pounds, the V850 X trims down the V7 Special’s 491-pound wet weight. It retains the brand’s 853cc, transversal 90-degree V-twin and claims the same output at 66 horsepower. A beginner-friendly A2 variant will produce 47 ponies in Europe, but the X’s wheelbase and width remain the same as the Special’s. To truly differentiate the model from the rest of the V7 lineup, Moto Guzzi will turn to Michelin Anakee tires and a contemporary design.

Thanks to a prematurely published web page, we know what influences the V850 X will bring to the table.

Translated from Italian to English, the statement reads:

“Born to be the center of attention, stand out and amaze, catalyzing looks on its quirky design and versatility on the road. Moto Guzzi V850 X is a real special as standard, with a focus on the quality of the finishes and attention to detail comparable to those of a collector's item. He is the heir to the technical excellence of Moto Guzzi V7 who can't wait to show each rider his original and independent character.

“Moto Guzzi V850 X is nonconformist, brazen, innovative. Abandon the classic V7 styles to offer more modern, original and influenced by California’s motorcycle culture. Because V850 X was born on the American west coast, from the creativity of the designers of the Piaggio Advanced Design Center directed by Miguel Galluzzi. The stylistic outpost located in Pasadena, where trends are born and go around the world.”

With so many details becoming available in recent weeks, we expect Moto Guzzi to fully reveal the V850 X at EICMA 2022.