Whether it’s Harley-Davidson's partnership with the Wounded Warrior Program or Indian’s support of the Veterans Charity Ride, the motorcycle industry stands behind veterans. Can-Am is no different, and its long-running collaboration with Road Warrior Foundation (RWF) just wrapped up the 2022 Road Warrior Ride.

Now in its ninth year, the annual group ride welcomes veterans on a long-distance road trip. The foundation characterizes the event as “adventure therapy”, allowing participants to use the open highway as a road to recovery. RWF had to select riders from hundreds of US Army, US Air Force, and US Marine Corps veterans who applied for the event.

With the roster set, the group met in DeLand, Florida, on September 23, 2022. The next day, the riders trained on their Spyder three-wheelers before hitting the road on September 25, 2022. The six-day, 1,000-mile+ route led the brigade through Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania before arriving in Columbus, Ohio, on September 30, 2022.

“Can-Am has been the title sponsor of the Road Warrior Foundation since it was established, proudly enabling its mission to provide adventure therapy to US military veterans,” proclaimed Can-Am Global Marketing Director Martin Ethier. “We firmly believe that the open road is open to all, and this sponsorship brings that to life with many incredibly deserving individuals.”

Can-Am didn’t just supply the Spyder trikes, it also supported the riders throughout the duration of the trip. The brand provided riding gear for the various weather conditions and even coordinated stops at Can-Am dealers and meetups with Can-Am Spyder groups.

“The Can-Am Spyder is the only vehicle that will allow us to do what we do, because it’s so easy to learn to ride,” explained Road Warrior Foundation co-founder and US Air Force veteran Stephen Berger. “BRP provides us a fleet of vehicles that we keep all over the country, so for this ride and other smaller ones we have throughout the year, we’re able to get veterans of all skill levels out riding fairly quickly by putting them through the Can-Am Rider Education Program. Then it’s just get on and go.”