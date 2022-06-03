Indian Motorcycle and the veteran-focused non-profit Veterans Charity Ride have partnered up for several years to help veterans upon their return to civilian life. 2022 will be the biggest program yet, helping more veterans at one time than ever before. Three multi-day motorcycle therapy events are planned for the 2022 season, marking the eighth annual Veterans Charity Ride events.

The first 2022 VCR event will run concurrently in Moab, Utah, and Durango, Colorado, from June 10 through 19. The second event will span August 20 through 30, 2022 in Moab. The third and final VCR event for 2022 will happen in both Moab and Park City, Utah, from October 10 through 18.

At each event, between 10 and 12 new and returning veterans will participate in each multi-day motorcycle therapy event. Veterans face unique challenges as they re-acclimate themselves to civilian life, something which VCR focuses on with its events. As a veteran-led organization, the experiential knowledge is there to support attendees as strongly as possible.

Each of these motorcycle therapy events will consist of a multi-day ride with other veterans, involving opportunities for team-building, sharing, and generally helping to process and move through the many and varied emotional states that come from their experiences. Motorcycle riding can be extremely therapeutic, and great for mental health for riders in general—so why not use that excellent tool to help veterans through their challenges?

“It’s been a true honor to support such a life-changing program such as the Veterans Charity Ride,” Indian Motorcycle vice president Aaron Jax said in a statement.

“VCR’s growth is a testament to Dave and Sue Frey, as they’ve made it their mission to positively impact the lives of the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country,” he added.

The VCR organization was founded by Dave Frey, who is a veteran Army paratrooper. He wanted to create a unique and therapeutic experience for wounded and amputee combat veterans that leveraged the fantastic and life-changing experiences that motorcycles can bring.

If you’re interested in supporting Veterans Charity Ride’s efforts, we’ll include a link to their webpage in our Sources so you can learn more, and/or donate. You can also follow them on social media to stay up-to-date with all their news.